Wanita Stevens Saxbury has left this world to rejoin her loving husband Harold R. Saxbury on April 9, 2019 at the age of 63.
Formally of Bath N.Y. and born in Massena to Robert and Freda Stevens. Nita finished her final days with family in Pine City, N.Y.
Nita was the youngest of seven children and is survived by her daughters: Michele (Andrew) Bouille and April (Mark) Doty; her grandsons: Brett and Ryan Bouille; Her brothers: Roger (Phyllis) Stevens, Ed (Marcia) Stevens, brother in-laws Stanley Duesenbery, Bill Saxbury (Wanda), Ed Saxbury and sister in-laws Mary Stevens and Mae Saxbury; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and so many wonderful friends. A special thank you to Lisa Mosher for all that you did for Mom. Nita was predeceased by her loving husband Harold Saxbury; her loving brothers ,William and David Stevens; loving sisters, Janet Sutton, and Sharon Dusenbery; and brother in-law Richard Saxbury.
She worked at Bath Credit Services for 40 years. She loved doing for her family.
At her request, there will be no calling hours, or services. She has asked that in her memory to please do an act of kindness.
Burial at the convenience of the family in Nonadaga Cemetery, Bath, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 11, 2019