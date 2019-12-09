Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Abbey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Abbey


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Abbey Obituary
Warren R. Abbey, age 61, of Bath, NY died Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital. Warren was born March 10, 1958 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of Robert and Frances Abbey.

Warren chose to walk a simple path thru life, with a connection to all creatures great and small. He truly loved his Newfoundland Dogs and family cats and fishing.

He is survived by his beloved wife Anne Smith Abbey, his parents, Robert and Frances Abbey and siblings, Julian Abbey, Robert (Tina) Abbey, John (Rose) Abbey and Cathy Abbey and extended family.

In lieu of donations, Warren would ask that you feed the birds, immerse in the peace of wild things.

At his request there will be no services.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -