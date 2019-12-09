|
Warren R. Abbey, age 61, of Bath, NY died Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital. Warren was born March 10, 1958 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of Robert and Frances Abbey.
Warren chose to walk a simple path thru life, with a connection to all creatures great and small. He truly loved his Newfoundland Dogs and family cats and fishing.
He is survived by his beloved wife Anne Smith Abbey, his parents, Robert and Frances Abbey and siblings, Julian Abbey, Robert (Tina) Abbey, John (Rose) Abbey and Cathy Abbey and extended family.
In lieu of donations, Warren would ask that you feed the birds, immerse in the peace of wild things.
At his request there will be no services.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 9, 2019