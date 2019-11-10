|
Warren (Sonny) Billings, age 77 of Bath NY passed away Thursday November 7 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Says, PA surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Myrtle and Harold Billings.
He worked for many years at the Prattsburgh Milk Plant.
Honorary member of the Prattsburgh Fire Dept.
Loved his animals, enjoyed woodworking and hunting. He was very supportive father,
grandfather and great grandfather.
He is survived by his wife Molly of 27 years. Son's Bradley, Harold(Mary) daughter Brenda (Steve) Stratton, stepsons Chris (Karen)Vaughan,and Mike Vaughan. 8 Grandchildren,11 great Grandchildren, his Sister's, Martha Cleland, Darlene Dobbs, and Erma Partridge. He was predeceased by his brothers, Walter, Maurice and sister Joyce Pryor.
Family and Friends are invited to attend on Monday November 11,2019 at the Bond Davis Funeral home in Bath NY. Calling hours from 4 to6pm with funeral service immediately following.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 10, 2019