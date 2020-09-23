Warren "Archie" Thompson of Savona, NY passed away on 9/20/2020 to reunite with the love of his life Ruby Thompson "Lloyd". Anyone who knew Warren knew Ruby had her hands full keeping him in line. I surely hope he doesn't bring his barn boots in his heavenly home. Truly beautiful knowing he will be back with her and his family that had predeceased him (Parents – Ada and Archie) (Siblings – Joseph Thompson, Loretta Beckhorn, Virginia Reynolds , Lois Rasmussen, and Shirley Blank). Warren loved his animals and by now is surrounded by his happy pets that are so glad to see him. Farming was his life and passion, born of a generation who valued hard work. In his passing Warren may consider taking a vacation or two.



Warren was born on June 20, 1924 in Savona, NY and at an age of 96 his contributions to community, family, and country were truly admirable. At the age of 18 on Sept. 25, 1942 Warren joins the American Army, choosing to serve in the U.S. Air Force (410 Bomb Group). August 30, 1943 he was promoted to Second Lieutenant. World War II ensued and piloting an A20 Havoc Warren bombed a railway complex in Amiens, France. On his return journey his plane was attacked and with the left wing on fire he parachutes to safety. Hiding for the night Warren is helped by a man who gives him civilian clothes. While attempting to reach an escape path the train station is bombed and he is later taken to a farm in Welles-Perennes where he stays on a temporary basis. In June 1944 Comte Jaques de Baynast welcomes the pilot to his Chateau de la Borde. In July 1944 fearing a search by Germans, Warren is shuttled to a school in Mesnil-Saint-Firmin where his location was compromised. The German army imprisoned him in Amiens, then a Parisian prison, and then Thompson is taken to Buchenwald concentration camp (one of only 168 airmen imprisoned there). December 1944 the airman is transferred to Stalag Luft III, a prison camp in Poland. The camp is evacuated in January 1945 and Warren is liberated to the Americans in May 1945. August 5th 1945 Warren marries Ruby and from the union Becky, Doris, and Gary are born.



Warren helped start a television and cable business in Bath, NY, retired from the Savona post office, managed several rental properties, and continued farming. He was a active member of the community serving as a member / president of the Savona School Board, Town of Bath Planning Board, American Legion, Commander of VFW Post 1470, Savona Masonic Lodge (68 years), sponsor of the Savona Fire Department, and President of the Steuben County Veteran's Memorial. Warren helped successfully move a one-room schoolhouse from Babcock Hollow Road to the Steuben County Fairgrounds. He was inducted into the NYS Veterans Hall of Fame on May 15, 2018 and saluted for his remarkable life and service. In April 2014 Warren had the honor of being selected for Steuben County's Hall of Fame. He truly stands for American's Greatest Generation.



Grateful for having shared his life are his daughters, Becky (Bill) Strong (Savona, NY), Doris Cochran (Hammondsport, NY) and son Gary (Cindy) Thompson (Savona, NY). Grandchildren Brett (Ann) Cochran, Jason Cochran, Jennifer (David) Dueringer, Ryan Thompson, and Cassi (Katie) Thompson. Great grandchildren Kade Cochran, Meghan Cochran, Alexa Dueringer, Taya Dueringer, and Jaxon Dueringer.



We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all the caregivers at the Bath, VA whom truly are angels.



The family will be planning a celebration of life at a later date. We thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.



Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.

