Wayne R. Manning, formerly of Corning, NY, passed away from complications of dementia October 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. He was 79.



Born September 29, 1941 in Oakdale, Louisiana, Wayne was the son of Eugene Carr Manning and Selma (Walrath) Manning, both of Painted Post, NY. Wayne was predeceased by both parents, and a younger brother, Craig Manning, of Rolla, Missouri. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen (Kennedy) Manning, of Middlesex, NY, a daughter Meridith Anne, a son Brett Wayne, and three grandchildren, triplets, children of his son Brett. He is also survived by an older brother, Lee J. Manning, of Vienna, VA, and a younger brother, Perry Eugene Manning, of Roanoke, VA, and numerous cousins of the Corning-Painted Post area.



Wayne was a graduate of Corning Northside High School, Class of 1959, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and an accomplished athlete, excelling in Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Track.



He was awarded a degree in Chemical Engineering by the University of Rochester, where he also competed in athletics as a running back for the college varsity football team, and where he held several records.



Wayne had a distinguished career in the field of soft contact lenses for Bausch and Lomb Inc., whose lens manufacturing methods he was instrumental in developing in the 1960s. He held the position of plant manager for them for many years in Sarasota, Florida, from which he was retired.



No services are planned.

