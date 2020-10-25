1/1
Wayne R. Manning
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne R. Manning, formerly of Corning, NY, passed away from complications of dementia October 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. He was 79.

Born September 29, 1941 in Oakdale, Louisiana, Wayne was the son of Eugene Carr Manning and Selma (Walrath) Manning, both of Painted Post, NY. Wayne was predeceased by both parents, and a younger brother, Craig Manning, of Rolla, Missouri. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen (Kennedy) Manning, of Middlesex, NY, a daughter Meridith Anne, a son Brett Wayne, and three grandchildren, triplets, children of his son Brett. He is also survived by an older brother, Lee J. Manning, of Vienna, VA, and a younger brother, Perry Eugene Manning, of Roanoke, VA, and numerous cousins of the Corning-Painted Post area.

Wayne was a graduate of Corning Northside High School, Class of 1959, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and an accomplished athlete, excelling in Football, Basketball, Baseball, and Track.

He was awarded a degree in Chemical Engineering by the University of Rochester, where he also competed in athletics as a running back for the college varsity football team, and where he held several records.

Wayne had a distinguished career in the field of soft contact lenses for Bausch and Lomb Inc., whose lens manufacturing methods he was instrumental in developing in the 1960s. He held the position of plant manager for them for many years in Sarasota, Florida, from which he was retired.

No services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved