Wendy Ray (Waldo) Jones, 81, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019, following a brief illness in Livonia, Michigan. Wendy was born on November 22, 1937, in Bath, New York, to the late Josephine White and Hubert Waldo. Wendy grew up in Bath, graduating from Corning Community College as a nurse and subsequently spent her career as a nurse at the Bath VA Medical Center. She also volunteered to join the United States Army Reserve as a nurse at age 50, and honorably served her country.
Wendy was a devoted wife for 49 years, while raising their four children and then fulfilling her working career. Following the loss of her husband, Wendy sold her home in Bath and spent all her time crossing the country to visit her children, grandchildren, and brother, bringing happiness to all. She was a constant presence in our lives and we feel so very fortunate to have all spent so much time with her. Wendy enjoyed daily routines at various fitness centers, yoga, and frequent family vacations. While traveling she would parasail, zip-line and ride on any roller coaster. She was very young at heart and the kindest woman we knew. She lived life with such absolute zeal - no one enjoyed simple every day pleasures more than her. She was an inspiration to many, a hero to us, and will be missed immensely.
She is lovingly survived by her three children Kimberly Galpin, Larry Jones, and Cheryl Evans Jones, her brother George Waldo, her five grandchildren Amber Duncan, Taylor Galpin, Angela Narby, Jamie Evans, and Christina Savage, and nine-great grandchildren Grant, Emerson, Caroline, Gabriel, Samantha, Mykael, Sam, Sydney, and Tim. Wendy was predeceased by her husband Robert L. Jones and son Michael S. Jones.
The family will hold an open celebration of life at a later date in Bath, to be announced. Per Wendy's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile (https://www.operationsmile.org/).
Published in The Corning Leader on July 4, 2019