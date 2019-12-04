Home

Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Victory Highway Wesleyan Church
150 Victory Highway
Painted Post, NY
View Map
Wesley P. "Wes" Balch


1944 - 2019
Wesley P. "Wes" Balch Obituary
Wesley P. "Wes" Balch, age 75 of Painted Post, New York passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital after a long illness.

Born on November 27, 1944 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Amos and Stella (Pock) Balch. Wes was a graduate of Corning Free Academy, class of 1962 . He married Connee Thompson on August 1, 1970. He was employed as a Development Machine Builder for Corning, Inc. for 41 years before his retirement in 1999.

Wes will be remembered for his love of reading - reading anything he could get his hands on. His greatest joy was his family. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

Wes is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Connee Balch of Painted Post, NY; children: Carolyn Sue Dearing of Addison, NY, Phillip Allen (Heather) Balch of Addison, NY, Jennifer Lynne (Bert) Crapps of Cartersville, GA; grandchildren: Caitlin Dearing, Nathan Dearing, Sierra Balch, Colten Cooley, Alexander Balch, Blakely Cooley, Liam Balch; brother, Cyrus (Debra) Balch of Fort Meyers, FL; sister-in-law, Patty Betts of Dundee, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Wes was predeceased by a brother, Paul Balch.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 150 Victory Highway, Painted Post, NY, Pastor Vaughn VanSkiver officiating. A private burial will take place in the family plot in Tioga County Memorial Gardens, Mansfield, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Wes' name may be sent to: Family Life Ministries, 7634 Co Rd 14, Bath, NY 14810 or to Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 150 Victory Hwy, Painted Post, NY 14870.

To leave kind words or to share a memory of Wes, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 4, 2019
