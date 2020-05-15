|
Wilford Edgar Bingham, III was born in Bath, New York on March 24, 1952. He was the first child of the late Wilford E. Bingham, Jr. and Fredie W. Bingham. He was soon joined by Jennifer J. Bingham and Sharon A. Bingham. Both sisters now reside in Washington, D.C. Three younger brothers and one sister preceded him in death during infancy. "Bing" as he was affectionately known by family and friends attended public education at Haverling in Bath, New York. He graduated in the Class of 1971. He maintained long distance relationships with alumni over the years. He enjoyed attending the class reunions. He loved his hometown.
After a year of Data Processing studies at Corning Community College, "Bing" traveled to the west coast and relocated to Los Angeles, California. "Bing" had been employed by Gunlocke Chairs in Wayland, New York. He transferred his employment to Gunlocke Chairs in Whittier, California. He attended Los Angeles City Community College where he majored in Broadcasting and Communications. He earned an Associate's degree in 1977. Upon graduation, he worked part-time as a Disc Jockey for KDAY radio Station. He spun classic rock and roll records.
He also worked for Aetna Metals during the day shift. He was married and divorced to Lorraine (Feltus) Bingham. They did not have any children.
Thereafter, "Bing" moved to Irving, Texas. He was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan.
He lived in Texas for decades and considered it as his home. He worked various jobs in food services and customer service. He retired in 2010.
"Bing" eventually moved to Washington, D.C. where his sisters lived. He became a member at the Church of Christ on 16th Street, N.W., Washington, D.C. He volunteered as an Usher. He participated in the Men's Group. He attended business meetings and social events. He aspired to become a Deacon there.
"Bing" was active with the Senior Center near his neighborhood. He went on field trips to museums, theaters, restaurants, circus and zoo. He learned technology and yoga. He made many new friends and celebrated their birthdays at parties.
Due to health concerns, "Bing" was admitted to a Nursing Home in December 2019. Four months later, "Bing" contracted the new Coronavirus COVID-19. He died on May 1, 2020. He was buried in Pantego, North Carolina on May 8, 2020. It was his wish to be buried next to his Mother in the family cemetery. He arrived just in time for Mother's Day. He is forever in our hearts. May he Rest In Peace.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 15, 2020