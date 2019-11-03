|
William A. McCarthy, Jr., age 91 of Addison, New York passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. He was born on September 25, 1928 in Corning, NY to William and Loretta McCarthy. He married Nancy Burlingame on July 1, 1961.
He graduated from Addison High School in 1946. In high school he was a standout baseball player, playing alongside Jimmy Greengrass. He enlisted in June of 1946, before graduation, in the Naval Air Training Command in Pensacola, FL as part of the Midshipman program. He served 7 years as a Naval Training Pilot in the Korean War era. He became part of "Holloway's Hooligans" flying the PB4Y2 in the Navy....B24 in Air Force.
Upon his discharge in September of 1953, he purchased the three generation family farm from his father, which was later designated as a 'Dairy of Distinction'. He raised a dairy of registered Holsteins.
Bill had a love for farming, 4H, Victory Gardens, local county fairs, and showing his livestock. He served as secretary of the Addison Milk Producers, served on the Cooperative Extension Agricultural Division board, GLF (Agway) board member, St. Catherine's Parish Council, St. Catherine's Cemetery caretaker, charter member of the Pinnacle Golf Course, and charter member of the Addison Men's Bowling League.
William is survived by his wife of 58 years: Nancy McCarthy; two sisters: Mary (William) Dougherty of Elmira, Ellen Ryan of Batavia; nieces and nephews: Elizabeth, Ann, Mark, Joseph, Thomas, John, and Daniel Ryan; Ellen, Michael, and Timothy Dougherty; family by choice: Harold and Christy Sisson Jr, Amber (Wesley) Roe, Jessica (Jeremiah) Clark, Tyler (Jamie) Sisson; cousins: Frances Kilts, Martin, and Daniel Daly.
In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his brother in law, Michael Ryan, cousins: Nora Tobin, Elizabeth Tobin and Mary Daly.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home, 10 Wall Street, Addison, NY on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine's Church, 51 Maple St, Addison, NY on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 am with Fr. Patrick Connor officiating. Burial will immediately follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name may be sent to: St. Catherine's Cemetery, 51 Maple Street, Addison, NY, or the Addison Public Library, 6 South St, Addison, NY.
Kind words or fond memories of Bill can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 3, 2019