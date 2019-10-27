|
William (Bill) H. Clarke of 105 Geneva St. Bath, NY passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2019.
Bill was born April 26th, 1933 to James and Helen Clarke of Norwalk, Connecticut.
After graduating high school, Bill served his nation honorably as a medic with the United States Army and achieved the rank of sergeant during his tour of duty while stationed in Germany.
Bill then attended Robert's Barbering School located in Buffalo, NY and began his career as owner / operator of several establishments from Connecticut to upstate NY. Bill married Patricia
Ann Foster of Hammondsport, NY and soon after became the loving father to Cathleen (Michael) Argentieri, Kelly Clarke (friend Michael Stephens), and Holly Clarke (friend Thomas Boston), all of Hammondsport, NY.
Bill is also survived by sisters Mary Viscusi of Norwalk, Conn. and Helen (Edmund) McCarthy of Weston, Conn. Grandchildren Ashley (Taynton) Williams of Corning, NY, Mitchell Argentieri of Bath, NY. Great grandchildren Mckinley and Taynton Williams of Corning, NY and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was a caring and loving person that enjoyed life to its fullest. He was known for his occasional witty and humorous "BARBS". Bill will be sorely missed, yet will always remain a "star" in the eyes of all who knew him.
As per Bill's wishes, there will be no calling hours. All memorial services will be held at the request of the family in accordance with La Marche funeral home of Hammondsport, NY.
Anyone wanting to make donations on Bill's behalf may donate to the ASPCA.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 27, 2019