William "Bill" Burkhead
1933 - 2020
Age 86 of Big Flats, NY. Bill was born on December 25th 1933 in Sanford, NC, son of the late Archie Carl and Beulah Moffit Burkhead and passed away on Thursday, August 13th 2020.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his daughter Marion Trecia Holden; as well as his siblings, James Monroe Burkheads, A.C. Burkhead Jr., Mary Alice Burkhead Doby, Mildred F. Burkhead, and Ted L. Burkhead. Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dianne Daniels Burkheads, who was the love of his life; daughter Tonya Thomas; son William Brian Burkhead; daughter Sara LuAnn Roberts; along with eight grandchildren.

Bill graduated from Sandford Central High School in 1953. He spent most of his career as a designer with Corning Inc. He was an Eagle Scout, and a member of the Order of the Arrow, and the Order of the Arrow Brotherhood. As an adult scouter Bill served with the Explorer Scouts, as a scouter's Neighborhood Commissioner, and was presented the Scouter Key. He had many hobbies including painting pictures, building scale model cars, and horticurticulture when he was younger.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service in Maple Grove Cemetery, 715 W. Broad St., in Horseheads, on Tuesday, August 18th 2020 at 11 am. Rev. Rhonda Kouterick officiating. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Leader on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
