William H. Anderson, Jr., age 93, of Corning, NY passed away on December 2, 2019.



Bill was born on September 28, 1926 in Johnstown, PA to William Sr. and Margaret Anderson. He grew up and attended school in Ebensburg, PA. After graduating high school, he worked for the United States Postal Service for his father, who was postmaster. He enlisted in the United States Army, Military Army Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron, and was honorably discharged as Sergeant from Ft. Mead, MD after overseas duties.



Bill attended Penn State University and graduated with a degree in accounting. He married Ellouise Schultz in February 1948. They lived in Ebensburg and had three sons, Robert, Alan, and James, and daughter, Carol.



Bill worked in Wellsboro, PA as a controller for Corning Glass Works. The family moved to Corning, and Bill continued to work for Corning as an expatriate taxation manager. After 34 years of service, Bill and Ellouise retired and spent winters in New Bern, NC, where they both took up golf. Bill even had a hole in one on the River Bend Golf Course! When the drive got to be too long, they remained in Corning full-time and pushed around snow with the rest of us.



Bill is survived by his children; four grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.



Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ellouise, in April 2000.



There were no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Dad lived a good long life and is truly missed.



Memorial donations may be made in William's name to the East Corning Fire Department, 11873 E. Corning Rd., Corning, NY 14830 or to an SPCA organization of your choice.



William's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.



