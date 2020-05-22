Home

Acly-Stover Funeral Home
327 E. Second St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9531
William H. "Billy" Jelliff Jr.


1951 - 2020
William H. "Billy" Jelliff Jr. Obituary
William (Billy) H. Jelliff Jr., age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 19th, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

He was born on May 13th, 1951 to William H. Jelliff Sr. and Anita Krivanek (Marmor).

He was a 1971 graduate of Corning West High School.

Billy had a love for everything nature, and was cherished by his family. He was full of life and always knew how to make everyone smile. His easy-going, fun personality is one everyone admired.

Billy is predeceased by his Father, step-father Charles Krivanek and brothers James and Paul Jelliff.

He is survived by his Mother, 5 siblings (Eleanor, Maryanne, John, Gary, and Betsy), 4 children (Jennifer, Jessica, Joshua, and JoAnna), 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

The family will hold a celebration of life gathering at a later time.

Should friends desire contributions may be sent to the Jelliff family, c/o JoAnna Sindone, P.O. Box 387, Odessa N.Y. 14869.

Acly-Stover Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 22, 2020
