William John Driscoll, age 66 of Corning, NY and Keuka Lake passed away on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born on September 14, 1952 in Corning to Adrian and Virginia (Illig) Driscoll. Bill was a graduate of East High School and SUNY Delhi where he studied culinary arts. He married Josine (Carlineo) Driscoll on October 2, 1976. Prior to opening his own restaurant, Driscoll's Souper Bowl in Gang Mills, he was in the restaurant and food service sales business. He proudly earned the name Kulinary King of Korning.
Bill's love of sports started at a young age and continued on through his children and grandchildren. He was always there to support his sons throughout their high school and college lacrosse careers. He was an avid NY Yankees fan and loved antagonizing his family and friends who were not.
Next to his family, friends and sports, his greatest love was spending summers at Keuka Lake.
Bill is survived by wife, Josine of Corning; children: Joseph of Corning, Christopher (Kate) of New York, NY; granddaughters: Kylie, Kennedy, Ellen; siblings: JoAnne (Christopher) Andrews of Cumming, GA, Mary (Patrick) Keeler of Horseheads, NY, Linda (Eric) Blough of Dover, NH; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother, James Driscoll; father and mother-in-law: Frank and Josephine Carlineo.
Bill was blessed with several close friends who were like family to him and supported him throughout his journey.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St. Corning, NY on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 3:00pm-6:00pm with a prayer service to immediately follow with Father Brown officiating.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be sent to: Bampa's House, a home for terminally ill individuals who are near death in the Corning area. Donate online at www.bampashouse.org or by mail at PO Box 965, Corning, NY 14830.
Kind words or fond memories of Bill can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 26, 2019