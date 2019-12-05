|
William "Willie" Keesler, age 79 of Corning, NY passed away on November 9, 2019. Willie was born on May 9, 1940 in Corning to Roberta (Williams) and Claude Keesler.
Willie was a lifelong resident of the Corning area where he served in many capacities for his community. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. You could often see him traveling the lengths of Market Street or occasionally in a television commercial for The Woodhouse. To meet Willie was to make a friend for life. He will be sorely missed in this community, especially his friends at The R&M, East End Pub and his family at The Woodhouse.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert Keesler of Corning and James Keesler of Fairborn, OH; dear friends: Robert, Donna, Bryon, Molly, Shawn, Kat, and Herbie.
Willie was predeceased by his mother, Roberta Hill, and father, Claude Keesler.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10 AM - Noon at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 East First Street in Corning. Friends are then invited to gather at The Woodhouse to share and celebrate the life of Willie immediately following calling hours.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 5, 2019