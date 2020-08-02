1/1
William Lambert "Bill" Austin
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Lambert Austin, 76, passed peacefully in Golden Valley, MN on July 27, 2020. Bill was born June 28, 1944 in Dover, DE and felt most at home in Bath, NY. He was a lifelong science and technology aficionado, motorsports enthusiast, and avid gardener. Survived by children: Ian Pratt (Wendy), Ivan Austin (Gretchen), Hayley Kerr (Zach), Traci DeMarais (Dylan), and Katherine Austin; prized grandchildren: Anastasia, Nicholas, Graham, Thomas, Dawson, Donovan, and Drew; and siblings: Thomas Austin, William "Button" Snell, Deborah (Snell) Zansitis, and Patricia Butler. Preceded in death by parents William E. Austin and Frances M. (Jones) Bauter, and sister Mary Austin. Private memorial TBD. Memorial donations welcome to The Brain Research Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved