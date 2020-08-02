William "Bill" Lambert Austin, 76, passed peacefully in Golden Valley, MN on July 27, 2020. Bill was born June 28, 1944 in Dover, DE and felt most at home in Bath, NY. He was a lifelong science and technology aficionado, motorsports enthusiast, and avid gardener. Survived by children: Ian Pratt (Wendy), Ivan Austin (Gretchen), Hayley Kerr (Zach), Traci DeMarais (Dylan), and Katherine Austin; prized grandchildren: Anastasia, Nicholas, Graham, Thomas, Dawson, Donovan, and Drew; and siblings: Thomas Austin, William "Button" Snell, Deborah (Snell) Zansitis, and Patricia Butler. Preceded in death by parents William E. Austin and Frances M. (Jones) Bauter, and sister Mary Austin. Private memorial TBD. Memorial donations welcome to The Brain Research Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store