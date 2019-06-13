|
William S. 'Bill' Townsend, age 88, of Bath, NY died Monday June 10, 2019. He was born December 1930 in Hammondsport, NY the son of Joseph M. and Rose M. (Walker) Townsend. Mr. Townsend retired from Dresser Rand in Painted Post, NY. He was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church of Bath and former member of the Bath Lion's Club and the Pleasant Valley Grange. Mr. Townsend was also a past member of the Bath Village Planning Board and a current member of the Save The Lion Committee.
He is survived by his son Douglas (Ruby) Townsend of South Korea and Bath, NY; grandchildren, Shawna (Bill) Denison of Burnt Hills, NY, Kimberly (Jerry) Townsend-Rodriguez of Green Cove Springs, FL, Ryan (Karen) Turner of Alexandria, VA and Scott (Beverly) Turner of Bath, NY; great grandchildren, Meghan and Alaina Murphy, Kiammi, Kylie and Konnor Rodriguez and Clarence Turner, son-in-law Alan (Lucky) Turner of Bath, NY, brother Robert Townsend of Bath; sisters, Dorothy Hobbs and Ferolyn (Ray) Swain both of Bath and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Teresa Turner, sister Betty Damoth, sister-in-law Dollie Townsend and brother-in-law Gerald Hobbs.
Family and friends are invited to call TODAY June 13, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 pm at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath, followed by a memorial service at 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial of his cremains will be held in Pleasant Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 13, 2019