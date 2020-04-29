|
William V. Dowdle, 65, lost his battle with Parkinsonism on Monday April 27, 2020 at his home. He was born in Bath, NY., on June 27, 1954 the son of the late Harold Dowdle 1st and Nina Hawley Dowdle.
William worked for Steuben County Building and Grounds for 33 years. He retired in February of 2010.
He enjoyed fishing and camping. He liked to watch Star Trek and other movies.
He was predeceased by his parents Harold 1st in 1996 and Nina in 1998. Also by his son Harold Leroy Dowdle II in 2005.
He married his wife Grace (Brewer) on July 26, 1975.
He is survived by his wife and his siblings brothers Robert Dowdle of Prattsburgh, Chester Dowdle of Cameron, Dana Dowdle of Texas and Bruce Dowdle of Hammondsport, sisters Ruth Dowdle of Florida, Linda Stryker of Bath and Nina Hargis of Colorado.
William's Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 29, 2020