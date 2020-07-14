1/
William Young
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Young, age 79 of Addison, NY passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on November 21, 1940 in Troupsburg, NY the son of Leo and Leah Young. He married Katherine Nolton on July 14, 1962. They enjoyed 51 wonderful years together until her passing on July 15, 2013.

William was a hard and dedicated worker. In his early years he worked in many different fields, but then joined the construction industry, mostly working with Keuka Construction.

William was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his daughters and their families. His time spent with family was so precious to him, he was always trying to get his loved ones to stay just a little longer with him.

William is survived by two daughters: Nichola (Robert) Bronson of Constableville, NY, Noreen (Donald) Dolaway of Pine City, NY; four grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at William's request. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service,Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Donations in his name may be directed to CareFirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.

Kind words or fond memories of William can be offered to his family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved