William Young, age 79 of Addison, NY passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born on November 21, 1940 in Troupsburg, NY the son of Leo and Leah Young. He married Katherine Nolton on July 14, 1962. They enjoyed 51 wonderful years together until her passing on July 15, 2013.
William was a hard and dedicated worker. In his early years he worked in many different fields, but then joined the construction industry, mostly working with Keuka Construction.
William was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his daughters and their families. His time spent with family was so precious to him, he was always trying to get his loved ones to stay just a little longer with him.
William is survived by two daughters: Nichola (Robert) Bronson of Constableville, NY, Noreen (Donald) Dolaway of Pine City, NY; four grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at William's request. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service,Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Donations in his name may be directed to CareFirst Hospice, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870.
Kind words or fond memories of William can be offered to his family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com