To be announced at a later date
Willis I. "Willie" Saltsman


1951 - 2020
Willis I. "Willie" Saltsman Obituary
PRATTSBURGH | Willis I. "Willie" Saltsman, 68, of Gloades Corner Road, passed away Sunday morning (May 10, 2020) at the Corning Center.

He was born in Bath on Aug. 11, 1951, he was a son of Irvin and Beverly (Wixon) Saltsman. He was predeceased by his father; one son, Mark Saltsman; one brother, Tommy Saltsman and one sister, Susie.

He was employed as a truck driver for various companies and was also employed for 17 years at Mercury Aircraft in Hammondsport.

Willie was a member of the Avoca American Legion and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. His grandkids were his pride and joy.

His loving family includes his three children, Willis Saltsman, Jr. of Prattsburgh, Mike Saltsman of Corning and Wendy (Brady) Hill of Bath; four grandchildren, Keirsten Saltsman, Neotia Northrop, Joanna Northrop and Dana Northrop; three great-grandchildren, Korbin and Dominick Carrier and Westin Northrop; his mother, Beverly Saltsman; two brothers, Albert Saltsman and Tim Saltsman; one sister Jeannette (Bob) Wright.

The Avoca Funeral Home, 22 N. Main St., Avoca is honored to serve the family of Willis I. "Willie" Saltsman.

There will be no calling hours. Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to the Avoca American Legion, 33 S. Main St., Avoca, N.Y. 14809.

Online condolences or remembrances of Willie are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 13, 2020
