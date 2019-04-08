|
Wilma J. Peacock, 97, of Lake Street, Hammondsport, passed away Saturday April 6, 2019 at the Taylor Health Center.
She was born in Prattsburgh, NY on December 23, 1921, a daughter of Roland and Mildred Putnam Lewis Wilma. She retired in 1983 after 23 years of service as a postal clerk at the Hammondsport Post Office.
She was pre-deceased by her husband Stanley L. Peacock on Sept. 20, 1998.
Survivors include son Terry (Diane) Peacock and daughter Audrey (Duncan ) Springstead, three grandsons, Scott (Diane) Peacock, Leigh (Missy) Peacock and Casey (Krista Rodean) Springstead, eight great-grandchildren Dylan Peacock, Benjamin Peacock, Michelle Peacock, Lucas Peacock, Nicolas Peacock, Jacob Peacock, Orson Springstead, Malin Springstead, two step great-grandchildren William Whitney and Tanessa Whitney, three great-great grandchildren Kalysta, Breylynne and Ryker, sister-in-law Linda Lewis, many nieces and nephews, and loving caregivers.
She was also pre-deceased by her brother Robert Lewis and sisters Thelma Hammond and Dorothy Reynolds.
Private family services will be held at the LaMarche Funeral Home in Hammondsport at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hammondsport.
The family will provide its own flowers. Memorials should be made to the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Assoc. or the Hammondsport Vol. Ambulance Corp.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 8, 2019