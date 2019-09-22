|
|
Davison, MI – Age 87, passed away at Ascension Genesys Hospital after a short illness on September 18, 2019. He was surrounded by his family during his final days.
Winston was born in Painted Post, New York to the late James and Hazel (Taft) Button. He married Georgia (Fassett) on July 25, 1953. They shared life together for sixty-six years.
He was a dairy farmer for forty years, worked for Taylor Winery in Hammondsport, New York and eventually retired from Joseph E. Seagram & Sons. He and Georgia moved to Davison, Michigan in 2003 from the Finger Lakes Region of Western New York to be near family.
He loved his family and enjoyed sharing special gatherings where he played and cheated at euchre. His passion was farming. He had been known to "stop and smell the manure" on more than one occasion. He was a great storyteller, elaborating on raccoon hunts, country life and his beloved dogs. He liked old time country music, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits and gravy and a good fish fry. He was a hard-working man who sought to be a good dad, grandfather and friend to others. Everyone who knew him will miss his laugh and the way he would call them "Sam."
Winston is survived by his wife, Georgia (Fassett) Button; sons Stephen (Tiffany) Button, Brian (Tammy) Button and Bradley (Eileen) Button; brother William (Judie) Button; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, his son Timothy, a brother and two sisters.
A graveside service and gathering for family and friends to celebrate his life and share stories will take place in Hammondsport, New York in the near future.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 22, 2019