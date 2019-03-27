|
Yovonne "Bonnie" Myers, age 75, of Painted Post, NY died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.
Bonnie was born on December 13, 1943 in Locke, NY to Percy Brown and Althea (Trumpour). She graduated from Ithaca High School and married Richard Myers on May 21, 1966 in Ithaca, NY. She had worked for Wegmans, Toshiba, Corning Building Company, and World Kitchen.
Bonnie was an artist and decorated many businesses and murals. She enjoyed making dresses for her family and high school plays. She was famous for her chocolate chip cookies and pies.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Kathy (Dominic) Lisi of Painted Post; three sons: Dan (Joann) Myers of Elmira, Rich (Kelly Maze) Myers of Painted Post, and Bill (Shane Jellison) Myers of Corning; sisters: Wanda (Louie) Miraglia, Carol (Jack) Holley, Linda (George) Wright, and Althea Powell; 12 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; her dogs, Mindy and Harley. She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Andrews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 28th from 4 - 7 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc., 216 E. First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Painted Post.
Bonnie's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 27, 2019