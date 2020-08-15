Zane M. Baker, 86, of Addison Place Apartments, Addison, formerly of Cameron Mills, passed away on Wednesday morning, August 12, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Painted Post.



Born in Woodhull, NY on October 19, 1933, Zane was the son of the late Claude D. and Mildred Harry Baker. He was a 1951 graduate of Woodhull High School.



Following high school, Zane worked for a short time for the RF Reynolds Cheese Co. in Woodhull prior to enlisting in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He served from 1951 until 1955, attaining the rank of Sergeant.



On April 7, 1956, he and the former Veronica "Ronnie" Barrett were married at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Addison. They shared their lives together as devoted husband and wife until Ronnie's passing on December 9, 2019.



Zane found his life work working for Ingersoll Rand Co. in Painted Post, starting at their foundry and at its closing, he went to the main plant and worked as a machinist.



Zane was a man of his word, strength and integrity. He taught his children and grandchildren to live by the same values, to always do the right thing. He was known for his love of family, his generosity, kindness and sense of humor.



He and Ronnie were charter members of the Addison Eagles Aerie. Zane was a long time coach and umpire for the Addison Little League. He was a diehard New York Yankees fan and an avid deer hunter. He bagged his last buck at the age of 80.



Surviving Zane are his children, David and Pam Baker of Campbell and Cheri and Deanna Baker of Corning, his daughter in law, Camille Baker of Horseheads, 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, his sister, Shirley Michaluk of Gang Mills, his brothers in law and sister in law, Bob Williams of Woodhull and Gert and Maynard Mattison of Zephyrhills, FL and many nieces and nephews.

Zane was preceded in death by his wife Ronnie, his son, Greg Baker, his grandson, Tyler Brewster, his brothers, Ivan, Ervin, Claude, Milford, Bernard and Maynard Baker and his sisters, Doris Flint and Irma Willis.



There will be no formal services. The family will be holding a life celebration in memory of Zane at a later date.



Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull.



