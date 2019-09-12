LAS VEGAS — Robert F. Depew, 72, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on Aug. 17, 2019, at the Climbing Rose Care Home LLC in Las Vegas.

Born July 10, 1947 in Scranton, he was the son of the late Floyd E. and Hilda Depew. He graduated from Abington Heights High School in Clarks Summit and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

The first 20 years of his career, Robert, was a computer engineer for the Unisys Corporation in San Diego and retired after 19 years as a casino cashier for the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

He is survived by two sisters; Linda J. Coyne, of Eldersburg, Maryland, and Norma J. Manning, of Costa Mesa, California; nieces; Kristin L. Coyne, of Reisterstown, Maryland, Lisa Sapp, of St Mary's, Georgia, Laura Chapman and her husband, John Chapman, of Serento, Florida; nephews, Kevin R. Coyne and his wife, Aimee Lim, of Tallahassee, Florida, and Eric Depew and his wife, Dale Depew, of Mount Dora, Florida.

He is predeceased by his brother Floyd E. Depew Jr. and his wife, Ellen Depew, and his brother-in-law William Manning.

Robert will be forever remembered in the hearts of his family and friends.

Memorial donation in Robert's honor can be made to your local Hospice or Humane Society.