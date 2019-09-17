Thomas Reese Stiles, of Ellenton, Florida, formerly of West Scranton and Chinchilla, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 31, 2019, with his wife, Dawn, at his side. He was 84 years old.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Kenneth Grant Stiles and Ruth Burge Stiles. He was a 1953 graduate of West Scranton High School. In 1955, he met Dawn Reese and the two quickly fell in love. In 63 years of marriage, the two barely spent a day apart and built a relationship of love, admiration and respect that served as an example for their children.

Tom was a hard-working man who never failed to provide for his family. He worked as a truck driver for several local companies, including Associated Transport, Fowler & Williams and Yellow Freight. He loved to jokingly recall working on the dock at Fowler & Williams in the middle of the night in the dead of winter during times when the news outlets were urging people to bring their pets inside! He also worked briefly for the South Abington Police Department, where he was lovingly known as "No ticket Tommy" because he never wrote a single ticket.

Tom had a warm personality, a wonderful sense of humor and a laugh which once heard could hardly be forgotten. He was quick to greet friends and neighbors with a smile and a handshake and met people he knew wherever his travels took him. His greatest sense of accomplishment was being part of his children's and grandchildren's successes. Tom was an avid sports fan and loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Receiving phone calls after a game or meet meant the world to Tom.

A fixture in Chinchilla, Tom was the unofficial mayor of Layton Road and one of the "legends" of Jake's Barber Shop. He also never forgot his West Side roots or his Welsh heritage.

Tom volunteered for many years at the Abington Little League, as well as the Methodist Youth Fellowship at the Chinchilla UMC. He was a proud member of the Teamsters 229, the Waverly Free Masons Lodge 301 and a former member of the South Abington Lion's Club.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Dawn; and their sons, James Thomas and wife Judy, of Crystal River, Florida, Roy David and wife Heidi, of Lansdale, and Jerry Edward and his wife, Kelly, of South Abington Township. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Kendall, Kori, Emily, Colleen, Morghan and Bryn.

A memorial service will be held in Florida at the family's convenience.

"Men like my father cannot die, they are with me still, real in memory as they were in flesh – loving and beloved forever" – How Green Was My Valley

"Don't cry because I'm gone; smile because I was here" – Tom Stiles