A. J. Bernard
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM in St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Alfred Jules "A.J." Bernard, 79, who passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Sunday from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Monday from 8:30 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed Sunday evening at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Reverend Brian J. Taylor, Pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will serve as Celebrant and conduct the funeral services.
He is survived by his wife of 59 1/2 years, Pat Bernard; his children, Suzie Dean (Johnny), Bonnie Bollich (Andrew), Debbie Patin (Troy), Cathy Slay (Robert), Jimmy Bernard (Maggie), and Julie Eatley (Gordon); twenty grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; his brother, Sardy Bernard (Jane); his sister-in-law Mary Bernard; and a large extended family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sardy Bernard, Sr. and Anita Dupont Bernard; and his brother, Robert Bernard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to St. Genevieve Catholic Church, stgens.weshareonline.org
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Bernard family to the paramedics with Acadian Ambulance and the staff of LGMC for their compassionate assistance and care.
