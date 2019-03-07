|
|
Aaron Walker, Sr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Aaron Walker, Sr., 74, who died March 1, 2019 at Southwest Medical Center in Louisiana Extended Care.
Services will be conducted by Father Thomas James, SVD.
Entombment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum.
He is survived by three biological children, Wanda Walker, Aaron Walker, Jr. and Eyrn Michelle Walker; two stepchildren, Kim Ledet and Stacey Batiste and one adopted daughter, Lacey Walker.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Amelia Walker; mother, Lorena Wilson and father, Versey Walker.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019