Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Aaron Walker Sr. Obituary
Aaron Walker, Sr.

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Aaron Walker, Sr., 74, who died March 1, 2019 at Southwest Medical Center in Louisiana Extended Care.

Services will be conducted by Father Thomas James, SVD.

Entombment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum.

He is survived by three biological children, Wanda Walker, Aaron Walker, Jr. and Eyrn Michelle Walker; two stepchildren, Kim Ledet and Stacey Batiste and one adopted daughter, Lacey Walker.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Amelia Walker; mother, Lorena Wilson and father, Versey Walker.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
