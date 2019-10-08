|
Ada May Whittington Weaver
Jennings - Funeral services for Mrs. Ada May Whittington Weaver, 83, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the Raymond United Methodist Church with Rev. Laura Nusbaum officiating.
Burial will be in the Raymond Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.
Visitation will be at the church from 1:00 p.m. until time of services on Wednesday.
Mrs. Weaver died in the comfort of her home in Carencro, early Monday morning, October 7, 2019.
She was a native of Hathaway and a resident of Carencro since 1980. She was a retired schoolteacher. She followed her husband for over 20 years during his military career. She was a member of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association and Asbury United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included sewing, ceramics and cooking. She thoroughly enjoyed playing Bridge with her close friends, Sharon and Terry Stevens of San Antonio, TX. She was also a former PTA President. She took a great initiative and began the Speech Therapy Program in Terrebonne Parish.
She is survived by her husband, George Weaver of Carencro; one son, Jesse (Michele) Weaver of Lafayette; two daughters, Ellen Weaver of Warner Robins, GA, Susan (Sean) Zeringue of Southaven, MS; one sister, Effie Whittington of Hathaway and 6 grandchildren, Amanda Blanchard, Ian Zeringue, Olivia Zeringue, Ashley Weaver, Henry Zeringue and Robert Benge IV.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Warren and Betha Koll Whittington and brother, John Whittington.
Pallbearers were David Lormand, Douglas Kimball, Ian Zeringue, Joey Heidbrink, Tommy Heidbrink and Randy Heidbrink.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to close friend Betty Heidbrink and nephew and niece Doug and Sheila Kimball, all of Carencro.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019