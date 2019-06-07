Services
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
818 Twelfth Street
Lafayette, LA
More Obituaries for Adele Gotch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele P. Gotch


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adele P. Gotch Obituary
Adele P. Gotch

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Adele P. Gotch, 101, who died at Lafayette General Medical Center on May 27, 2019.

Services will be conducted by Father Sebastian Myladiyil, SVD.

Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

She is survived by thirteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, forty-three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and special friend, Mary Davis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Ferdinand and Mrs. Mary Phillips; husband, Peter Neville Gotch, Sr.; son, Peter Neville Gotch, Jr.; sister, Rose Marie Howard; three brothers, Raymond, John and Wilbert Phillips; two sisters-in-law, Enola and Lovie Phillips; three grandsons, Grady Gotch, Leonard and Ronald Gotch; and a great-great grandchild, Kylen Broussard.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 7, 2019
