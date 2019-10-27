|
|
Adrienne Brame
Lafayette - Adrienne Dorgant Brame, 66, of Lafayette, LA, died at 5:20 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in a Lafayette care facility.
Mrs. Brame was born August 25, 1953 in Lake Charles, LA, where she was raised and graduated from St. Louis High School in 1971 and earned her Bachelor of Science in Math and Science Education from McNeese State University in 1975. She taught math, science, and theology at St. Louis High School in Lake Charles from 1975-1979, St. Vincent Academy in Shreveport in 1979 and Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette from 1997-2014. Mrs. Brame was a volunteer and member of the Bossier City Jaycees, the Metairie Jaycees, the New Acadianes, the Acadiana Women, and the Lafayette Art Association and Gallery. She loved art, cooking, gardening, traveling, playing cards and dominoes but her true passion in life was for God and her family.
Mrs. Brame is survived by her husband of forty-six years, David C. Brame; sons, John Brame and wife Teri, Paul Brame and wife Jackie, Kyle Brame, and Ryan Brame and wife Whitnee; brother, Paul Dorgant and wife Frances; sister-in-law, Pat Plott; grandchildren, Madeline Brame, Garrett Brame, Kate Brame, Chelsie Brame, Kaitlynn Stelly, Peyton Brame, Laila Brame, Brendan Brame, and Lillian Brame; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriella Yruegas and Koston Chen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Viola Gaudet Dorgant; and brother, Gerald Dorgant.
Her funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Margaret Catholic Church in Lake Charles. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at the funeral home from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM.
The family would like to express a special word of thanks to the 5th Floor Staff Oncology at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Dr. Taylor's team at M.D. Anderson and to St. Joseph Hospice for the excellent care given.
Published in the The Advertiser from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019