Alanda Ann Darby
Alanda Ann Darby

Lafayette - Funeral services, by invitation only, will be held Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Syrie Funeral Home for Alanda Ann Darby, 47, who died August 31, 2020.

Interment will be in Kimble CME Cemetery in Ridge, LA.

She is survived by her husband, Eric Darby; her daughters, Mariah Darby, Brittany Darby and Ericka Darby; her grandchildren, Anavia, Karter, Travis, Kaidence and Kali; her mother, Rose Chretien; her brother, Harold Chretien; her niece and caregiver, Ashley Ledet; nephew, Ronnell Jones, Jr.; two special friends, Mildrina H. Perrault and LaTencia Charles.

She was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Chretien, Jr.; her brother, Hiram Chretien; her grandson, Kaison Marshall; her nephew, Malek Ledet and her beloved twin sister, Amanda Jones.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.




Published in The Advertiser from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
