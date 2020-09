Alanda Ann DarbyLafayette - Funeral services, by invitation only, will be held Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Syrie Funeral Home for Alanda Ann Darby, 47, who died August 31, 2020.Interment will be in Kimble CME Cemetery in Ridge, LA.She is survived by her husband, Eric Darby; her daughters, Mariah Darby, Brittany Darby and Ericka Darby; her grandchildren, Anavia, Karter, Travis, Kaidence and Kali; her mother, Rose Chretien; her brother, Harold Chretien; her niece and caregiver, Ashley Ledet; nephew, Ronnell Jones, Jr.; two special friends, Mildrina H. Perrault and LaTencia Charles.She was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Chretien, Jr.; her brother, Hiram Chretien; her grandson, Kaison Marshall; her nephew, Malek Ledet and her beloved twin sister, Amanda Jones.Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.