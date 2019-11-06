|
Deacon Albert C. Marcel, Jr.
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church for Deacon Albert C. Marcel, Jr, 57, who went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Services will be conducted by Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel. Homilist will be Msgr. Ronald Broussard.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Deacon Albert C. Marcel, Jr. was born to the union of Mr.& Mrs. Albert C. Marcel, and Mrs. Mary "Nola" Kennerson Marcel, Sr. A devout servant of the Lord, Deacon Al Marcel began his ministry at a young age as an altar server at St. Katherine Catholic church in Leonville, LA. He attended Leonville Elementary School and graduated from Holy Rosary Institute in 1980. He entered the University of Southwestern Louisiana, earning a Bachelor's Degree in General Studies and lifetime teaching Certificate in the College of Education. Answering the call to teach, he began his teaching career in 1987 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic School. In 1994 he began his teaching Career with the Lafayette Parish School System. He taught at the Old N.P Moss Middle School, the new N.P. Moss Middle school and the W. D and Mary Baker Smith Career Center with the HISET Program preparing students to take their rightful place in the workplace. He was Teacher of the Year at both N.P Moss Middle and WD Smith Career Center, LPSS High School Teacher of the Year in 2014-2015. Mr. Marcel was also honored by being an LEF nominee for several years. His most cherished accolade was being honored as the New Orleans Saints Chevron Teacher of the Year in 2014. His entire professional teaching career spanned over 30 years.
On February 26, 2000 he was ordained as a Deacon for the Diocese of Lafayette. He was assigned as Deacon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lafayette, LA for 19 years. Deacon Marcel was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease in 2009 and began Peritoneal Dialysis at home in 2014. Deacon never missed a daily in-home dialysis treatment during the entire 5-year span.
Deacon Albert C. Marcel leaves to mourn his passing and cherish unforgettable lifetime memories, his loving and adoring wife of 30 years, Tammy Young Marcel; one daughter whom he loved unconditionally and with all of his heart, Allison Ellen Anastasia Marcel; his parents, Albert, Sr. and Mary Nola Marcel; one brother, Ricky Marcel; one sister- in law, Gina Cahee (Gerald); nephews, Rico Marcel(Godchild), Rivers Christopher Wayne and Princeton Joseph Cahee (Godchild), Roy Joseph "Trey" Young III, Seth Michael Young and Myles Hamilton Young(Godchild); brothers- in-law, Roy, Jr (Shelley) and Gregory (Yolanda); his uncles: Wilbert Kennerson, Earl and Antoine Marcel, and Antoine Lewis(Delores); his aunts: Anna Bell and Eva Marcel. He is also survived by a host of cousins, former students, colleagues, and dear friends.
Deacon Marcel was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr.& Mrs. J.B Octave and Anabell Marcel and Mr. & Mrs. Armogene and Beatrice Kennerson; Godmother, Leola Lewis; Godfather, Leroy Kennerson; aunts, Elenore, Wilda and Josephine Marcel and his father and mother in-law, Mr.& Mrs. Roy and Shirley Slaughter Young.
Special thanks to Dr. Raphael John Higginbotham and Ms. Kimberly Hebert, RN for their endless love and support and Dr. Bryan Lebean, M.D. for your professional knowledge, treatment and care. Special thanks to Dr. John Luke for his constant care and optimistic approach to medicine.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church beginning at 8:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the Daily World & The Advertiser from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019