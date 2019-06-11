|
Mrs. Albert "Ruby" Cormier
Church Point - Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the St. John Chapel in Lewisburg, LA for Mrs. Albert Cormier, 88, the former Ruby LeBlanc. Mrs. Cormier, a native of Mire, LA and resident of Lafayette, LA, died Sunday morning, June 9 at J. Michael Morrow Memorial Nursing Home in Arnaudville, LA. Father Allen Breaux will conduct the services with interment following in the Cemetery adjacent to the church. Survivors include three sons, Mike Cormier and wife Sheila of Scott, LA, Ronald Cormier and wife Sheila of Opelousas, LA and Dwayne Cormier and wife Connie of Parks, LA; three daughters, Martha Mendoza and companion Brady Frederick of Abbeville, La, Pat Thibodeaux and husband Perry of Breaux Bridge, LA and Janet Cormier and companion Eva Hearn of Kemah, TX; a brother, Leo LeBlanc of Sulphur, LA; a sister-in-law, Eldine LeBlanc of Lafayette, LA; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Joseph Cormier; her parents, Ed Louis and Estella Guilbeaux LeBlanc; a brother; two sisters; a son-in-law and three grandchildren. The family requested that visiting hours be observed at Guidry Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 11 and continue from 9:00 A.M. Wednesday until the time of the services. A recitation of the Rosary will be held there at 5:00 P.M. Tuesday by the St. Jules Catholic Daughters of Lafayette. Pallbearers will be Mike, Ronald and Dwayne Cormier; Perry, Ryan and Scott Thibodeaux. An employee of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette for some twenty-five years where she was commended for her exemplary service, Mrs. Cormier was also a member of the St. Jules Datholic Daughters and loved to play Pokino and Bingo. Arrangements are being handled by Guidry Funeral Home, Inc.; 219 N. Broadway, Church Point, LA (337) 684-5488. View the obituary and guest book on-line at guidryfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Advertiser on June 11, 2019