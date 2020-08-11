Alcide "Red" Arceneaux



Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, LA. for Alcide "Red" Arceneaux, age 96, who died peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Morgan City Health Care Center.



Entombment will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.



Alcide is survived by his four children, Lynn Beaudean (Roger), Ronnie Arceneaux (Janet), Kathy Schaub (Elroy), and Jules Arceneaux (Belinda). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Adele Loland Arceneaux; his parents, Lynn and Amy Arceneaux; his brothers, Lynn Arceneaux Jr., and Henry Arceneaux.



A graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in 1942, Alcide later joined the United States Coast Guard where he served four years and was honorably discharged after the duration of World War II. After his enlistment, Alcide returned home where he worked as a self-employed painter. He applied his trade in and around Morgan City for over 60 years. While working diligently in the area, Alcide met and married the love of his life, Adele Loland. Alcide had a deep faith and love in God which dictated his service to both church and community. As a proud member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Alcide belonged to the Usher Society, the Sacred Heart Co-op, and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. When not dedicating his time to church or work, he would volunteer his time to his community and as such was a Board Member of the Morgan City Recreation Department. He is remembered greatly for his leadership in the Central Catholic Booster Club and having served as President and a member of the Board of Directors for Central Catholic. Alcide was honored when he was inducted into Central Catholic's Hall of Fame in 1981. Alcide worked many years at both Central Catholic and Sacred Heart fairs and was known for being one of the original fundraisers for the Central Catholic School



Pallbearers will be his six grandsons, Scott Beaudean, Ryan Arceneaux, Brian Arceneaux, Shane Beaudean, Jonathan Schaub, and Justin Arceneaux.



The Arceneaux family would like to express their gratitude to the Morgan City Health Care Center, and his two sitters, Gwen Elliot and Diane Weeks for the wonderful care given to Alcide in his time of need.



The family requests that visitation be observed on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 9am until time of dismissal at 10:30am at Hargrave Funeral Home with funeral services following at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alcide's name to: Sacred Heart Church, Central Catholic School, and Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School in Lafayette, LA.



In keeping with government mandate, Hargrave Funeral Home can allow for only 150 guests in its facility and Sacred Heart Catholic Church can accommodate 100 guests . All guests are asked to wear face masks as well as adhere to social distancing protocols upon entry of the funeral home or church.









