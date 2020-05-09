|
Aleene LaCombe
Franklin - Aleene Rita Durio LaCombe passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at her apartment in Lafayette, Louisiana, surrounded by family.
Aleene was born in Jackson, Mississippi on August 24, 1923, and spent her childhood in Arnaudville and Lafayette, Louisiana. She was the oldest daughter of the late Robert Durio and Myrtle Vivian Dupuis Durio. She later married and moved to Franklin, Louisiana, where she spent the majority of her life.
Aleene was known in Franklin for her daily walks through town, as well as being a wonderful cook and an excellent seamstress. She was also known for her beautiful flower beds and large vegetable garden and enjoyed spending time in her backyard gazebo and having a "little pony" after a long day of working in her yard. Her love for family was most important in her life. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters at the Church of the Assumption and was famous for wearing her wide variety of hats to church every Sunday.
Aleene married the late Albert LaCombe on August 10, 1943 and together they had five children. She was preceded in death by daughter Cynthia L. Ramirez, wife of the late Clyde A. Ramirez; and her son, Richard A. LaCombe, husband of Sue LaCombe. She is survived by son Albert LaCombe and his wife Nancy; daughter JoAnn Altman and her husband Russ; and daughter June Pusateri and her husband Joey.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Nettie Frazier, Edna Patin and Dee Jordan and is survived by brother, Robert Durio.
"MawMaw Jellybean" is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren: Jeff Ramirez and his wife Carissa and children, Jack, Chloe, Carsan and Kitty; Bobby Ramirez and Jessica; Sam Ramirez and his wife Stacy and son Campbell; David LaCombe and his wife Lisa and children Ryan, Rhett and Lauren; Paul LaCombe and his wife Kristi and children Chaz, Max and Ava; Tanya LaCombe Fabacher and Heath Fabacher and children Julia and Carly; April LaCombe and Damien; Ben LaCombe and his wife Molly and son Hunter (who MawMaw named!); Nicholaus Mendoza and Kelly; Jesse Mendoza and wife Maegan and children Hayden, Evyn, Adelyn, Anistyn and Ryn; Katie Mendoza and fiancé Nick "C", Seppe Pusateri and Kourtney and daughters Charlee, Emerie and Ezra; Gionni Pusateri and Whitney and sons James and Luca; Maria Pusateri Tyler and her husband Lance and daughter Camille; and Bella Pusateri and fiancé Dylan.
"Let your spirit fly high Momma, as you joyously reunite with our Lord and your loved ones in heavenly peace."
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, visitation services will be held privately with the family. Father Joel Faulk will conduct the funeral services on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. where she will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Assumption, 211 Iberia Street, Franklin, LA 70538.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Jonathan Bourque and staff of Hospice of Acadiana and all caretakers and visitors.
