Alex Joseph Olivier
Carencro - Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Alex Joseph Olivier, age 77, who passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his residence in Carencro.
The Rev. Gary Schexnayder will officiate the services.
Musical selections will be provided by Charlotte Jagneaux, accompanied by Phyllis Simar on the organ.
Mr. Olivier was a native of Arnaudville and a resident of Carencro. An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, camping and cooking. He treasured the time spent with his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Betty Olivier of Carencro; two daughters, Darla Richard and her husband, Danny, of Opelousas and Dedra Ashy and her husband, Kenneth, of Lafayette; his mother, Grace Webre Olivier of Arnaudville; two brothers, Gary Olivier and his wife, Tenly, of Arnaudville, and Lynn Olivier and his wife, Martha, of Carencro; two sisters, Ann Taylor and her husband, Willson, and Nell Guidry and her husband Timmy, both of Arnaudville; and three grandchildren, Cullan Ashy, Daniel Richard, and Dawson Richard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Olivier; one brother, Edwin Olivier, and a grandson, David Gabriel Ashy.
A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm Wednesday and will continue from 9:00 am until service time on Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Olivier, Gary Olivier, Cullan Ashy, Daniel Richard, Dawson Richard, and Perry Judice.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all those who provided care and support to the family during his illness, including the team at Heart of Hospice.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to online at StJude.org.
Published in the The Advertiser from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019