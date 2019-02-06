|
|
Alexson "Mike" Borel
Lafayette - A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in St. Martinville for Alexson "Mike" Borel, 52, who has gone home on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Lafayette.
Deacon Art Bakeler will conduct the Graveside Services.
Survivors include four siblings, Trula DiSalvo and her husband, John, Dalson "Matt" Borel and his wife, Michelle, Eugenia "Cookie" LeBlanc and her husband, Glynn and Dwayne "Bob" Borel; and five nieces and nephews, Brodie Joseph LeBlanc, Shelby René Borel, Amanda Morgan Borel, Nicholas Charles LeBlanc, and Orson Joseph Borel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Joseph Borel and Una Marie Courville Borel; and three sisters, Billy Jo Borel, Bobby Jo Borel, and Betty Jo Borel.
Mike was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana and graduated from Acadiana High School in 1985. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mr. Borel's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200 Lafayette, LA 70503 or The of Louisiana, 1604 W Pinhook Rd Ste 203, Lafayette, LA 70508.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2019