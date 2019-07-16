Services
Alice M. Lafaye


1941 - 2019
Alice M. Lafaye Obituary
Alice M Lafaye

Lafayette - Alice Haworth Marler Lafaye followed God's Light on July 13, 2019, while listening and singing to the music of the Beatles, Billy Joel, Carol King, and others, surrounded by loving family and caregivers. She left with courage and a smile, two things she was never without. She always demonstrated grace, a kind word, and a deep appreciation for her time allowed in this life.

Alice Lafaye was an inspiration to those who witnessed her strength and her willingness to overcome the most challenging of obstacles. She loved music; art; traveling; journeying; her family and friends, especially her grandchildren; and being a spokesperson for tolerance and peace.

She worked in Investor Relations and Public Relations, traveling frequently for business to the United Kingdom, China, and New York. She served on the Board of the Performing Arts Society of Acadiana, and was an avid museum visitor during her travels in the United States and abroad.

Born on July 10, 1941 in Rapides Parish, Louisiana, she is survived by her son Bryan Forbes Lafaye, her grandchildren Brennan Forbes Lafaye and Emma Berryman Lafaye, daughter in law Leslie Lafaye, her brothers Joseph Samuel Marler Jr., and David Taylor Marler, her nephews Joe Marler, Nate Marler, James Marler, and Matthew Miller, and her longtime friends, Jackie Lyle and Laura Lawrence. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Joseph Samuel Marler, and Myrtle Jewel Haworth Marler of Alexandria, Louisiana, and her sister Mary M. Miller of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Alice Haworth Marler Lafaye with her determination, strength, and love of living will be missed by all who have known her. She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that a donation in her name be made to the Center for Brain Health in Dallas, TX. A service to honor Alice's wonderful life will be held at a later date.

Published in the The Advertiser on July 16, 2019

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811
Published in the The Advertiser on July 16, 2019
