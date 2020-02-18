|
Alison Bostick Kimball
A Christian mass and burial for Alison Melinda (Bostick-Legen) Kimball, 51, who passed away peacefully on Friday February 14th at Oschner Hospital in New Orleans while surrounded by family and friends will be held on Friday February 21st at 2pm at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, Louisiana Our "Al," as she was called by many, was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend.
Alison's was born on May 30, 1968. She was one of six children. She was a 1986 graduate of Carencro High School.
After graduating from high school, Alison began her college years at the University of New Orleans and graduated from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She earned a double major in Sociology and Political Science. After graduation she traveled to Russia where she lived for 5 years. She immersed herself in the Russian culture, the language and lifestyle. She spoke fluent Russian. She met Alexander Legen. Upon her return to the states, she and Alex married and son, Arthur Alexandervich Legen was born on April 4, 2001. Arthur was from his birth and remain forever the love of her life.
While back in the states, Alison met her husband, Mitch Kimball (deceased). She lovingly cared for him until the time of his death.
Alison's love of travel, especially throughout Europe, would continue over the years. Some of her most cherished memories were of trips she took with her son, Arthur.
She will be missed by many as their lives were touched by her. Loved ones who cleared the path for Alison were her husband Mitch Kimball, her maternal grandparents, Doris Dreher Griffen and Arthur Edwin Griffen and her paternal grandfather Willie O. Bostick. She leaves behind her son, Arthur A. Legen: her parents, Deanna and Jerry Bostick of Lafayette; her grandmother, Riley Bostick of Colfax; her sisters, LeeAnn Dubois and husband Ron of Metairie; Pam Foreman and husband Jason of Lafayette, Jennifer May and husband Shannon of Lafayette; three brothers, Aaron Bostick and fiancé Dawn Delaune of Lafayette, Jonathan Bostick and wife Jennifer of St. Martinville and Isaac White of Houston, Texas. She also leaves her sister in law, Robin Bostick along with a host of nieces and nephews, Joshua Ardoin and Caleb Ardoin; Aidan Foreman, Griffen Foreman, Reece Foreman and Ryder Foreman; Avery Bostick, Anna Bostick, Andie Bostick, Aaron Bostick, Jr and Adam Bostick ; Isabella Bostick and Paul Bostick and great nephews and nieces, Jaxon Ardoin, Bella Ardoin and Piper Ardoin.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020