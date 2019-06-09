|
|
Allen Dale "Shorty" Picard
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:30 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home - SCOTT Location for Allen Dale "Shorty" Picard, 70, who died Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019 in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Monday from 8:30 AM until time of service.
Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Scott.
Pastor Joey Dugas, Pastor of Jesus Worship Center in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Sandra "Sandy" Welch Picard; his four daughters, Aleena Dale P. Plaisance and her husband, Wyatt of Youngsville, Holly Cormier Dupont and her husband, Jody of Milton, Angel P. Fontenot and her husband, Joseph Kip of Milton, and Chrissy Cormier Krampe and her husband, Chris of Lafayette; his three sons, Allen Daniel Picard, II, Toby Dyson Picard and his wife, Laura of Baton Rouge, and Andrew David Picard of Lafayette, and his precious fourteen grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Daniel Picard and Lucille Lois Broussard Picard.
"Shorty", as he was known by family and friends, was a Port Arthur native and a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life. He was a 1967 graduate of Northside High and furthered his studies while attending U.S.L. He was the proud Owner and Operator of Affordable and Yellow Taxi Company for many years until his retirement. Shorty's biggest accomplishment was his children and grandchildren, since he was an only child who dreamed of having a large family.
Pallbearers will be Allen Daniel Picard, II, Toby Dyson Picard, Andrew David Picard, Kip Joseph Fontenot, Chris John Krampe, and Jody Dupont.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Picard family to his wife of 35 years, Sandra Cormier Picard for her loving, dedicated care of Shorty for the past five years.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com
Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in the The Advertiser on June 9, 2019