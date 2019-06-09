Services
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
(337) 234-2320
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Martin & Castille Funeral Home Inc
802 Alfred St
Scott, LA 70583
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Picard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Dale "Shorty" Picard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen Dale "Shorty" Picard Obituary
Allen Dale "Shorty" Picard

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:30 AM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home - SCOTT Location for Allen Dale "Shorty" Picard, 70, who died Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019 in Lafayette. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's SCOTT location on Sunday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM and on Monday from 8:30 AM until time of service.

Interment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Scott.

Pastor Joey Dugas, Pastor of Jesus Worship Center in Lafayette, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Sandra "Sandy" Welch Picard; his four daughters, Aleena Dale P. Plaisance and her husband, Wyatt of Youngsville, Holly Cormier Dupont and her husband, Jody of Milton, Angel P. Fontenot and her husband, Joseph Kip of Milton, and Chrissy Cormier Krampe and her husband, Chris of Lafayette; his three sons, Allen Daniel Picard, II, Toby Dyson Picard and his wife, Laura of Baton Rouge, and Andrew David Picard of Lafayette, and his precious fourteen grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Daniel Picard and Lucille Lois Broussard Picard.

"Shorty", as he was known by family and friends, was a Port Arthur native and a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for most of his life. He was a 1967 graduate of Northside High and furthered his studies while attending U.S.L. He was the proud Owner and Operator of Affordable and Yellow Taxi Company for many years until his retirement. Shorty's biggest accomplishment was his children and grandchildren, since he was an only child who dreamed of having a large family.

Pallbearers will be Allen Daniel Picard, II, Toby Dyson Picard, Andrew David Picard, Kip Joseph Fontenot, Chris John Krampe, and Jody Dupont.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Picard family to his wife of 35 years, Sandra Cormier Picard for her loving, dedicated care of Shorty for the past five years.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SCOTT-802 Alfred St., Scott, LA 70583, 337-234-2320
Published in the The Advertiser on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now