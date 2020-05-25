|
Allen Joseph "AJ" Flugence
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Allen Joseph "AJ" Flugence, 62, who died May 22, 2020 at his residence.
Services will be conducted by Father Augustine "Gus" Wall, SVD.
Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville, LA.
He is survived by his sisters, Madeline JohnLouis Andrews of Houston, TX and Lillie Mae JohnLouis Trahan of Lafayette, LA; brothers, Kenry JohnLouis and his wife, Ellie of Hampstead, TX and Samuel "Sunny Boy" JohnLouis and his wife, Cora of Houston, TX; his godchild, Dorinda Trahan of Carrollton, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mathilda Francis JohnLouis; his father, Henry Flugence; sister, Eula Mae Hebert; grandmother, Levine Narcisse; grandfather, Marshall Francis; niece, Helen JohnLouis; brothers-in-law, Clancy James Trahan, Sr. and Paul Andrews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
Published in the The Advertiser from May 25 to May 27, 2020