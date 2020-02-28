|
|
Allen Riche
Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial for Allen G. Riche, 83, will be at 11:00AM Monday March 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Kyle White officiating. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00AM. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Allen, born in Simmesport, and a resident of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Harbor Hospice Facility in Lake Charles.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict stationed in Germany as a diesel mechanic. He was a longtime member of St. Pious Catholic Church. He was a self employed business owner of Jerry's Air Conditioning. In his retirement years he worked at Dry Creek Ranch as a cook and all around ranch hand where he was known as "Pop". In his spare time he liked to invent and create and even held some patents.
He is survived by his son, Allen G. Riche II of Maurice, his daughter, Rane Riche Sills and husband Josh of Dry Creek, a brother, Sam Riche and wife Mary of Abbeville, grandchildren, Jeri Ann Sills, Amber Riche, and Clayton Sills and 2 great grandsons, Carter Ray Ezell and Trip Charles Griffen. He is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne Pierret Riche, his parents Allen G. and Mildred Gremillion Riche, and a sister, Margaret Ballow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .
Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org
David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements 316 Youngsville Hwy. Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020