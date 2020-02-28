Services
David Funeral Home - Lafayette
316 Youngsville Highway
Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 837-9887
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Riche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Riche


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Riche Obituary
Allen Riche

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial for Allen G. Riche, 83, will be at 11:00AM Monday March 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Kyle White officiating. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00AM. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.

Allen, born in Simmesport, and a resident of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Harbor Hospice Facility in Lake Charles.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict stationed in Germany as a diesel mechanic. He was a longtime member of St. Pious Catholic Church. He was a self employed business owner of Jerry's Air Conditioning. In his retirement years he worked at Dry Creek Ranch as a cook and all around ranch hand where he was known as "Pop". In his spare time he liked to invent and create and even held some patents.

He is survived by his son, Allen G. Riche II of Maurice, his daughter, Rane Riche Sills and husband Josh of Dry Creek, a brother, Sam Riche and wife Mary of Abbeville, grandchildren, Jeri Ann Sills, Amber Riche, and Clayton Sills and 2 great grandsons, Carter Ray Ezell and Trip Charles Griffen. He is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne Pierret Riche, his parents Allen G. and Mildred Gremillion Riche, and a sister, Margaret Ballow.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to .

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Lafayette is in charge of arrangements 316 Youngsville Hwy. Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -