Pellerin Funeral Home
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
337-365-3331
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pellerin Funeral Home
502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd.
New Iberia, LA 70560
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
New Iberia, LA
Alma "Bebe" Ebel


1936 - 2020
Alma "Bebe" Ebel Obituary
Alma "Bebe" Ebel

New Iberia - New Iberia - A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Alma "Bebe" Ebel, 84, who passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Lafayette.

Entombment will be at a later date.

Rev. Keith Landry will be the Celebrant.

A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home.

Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
