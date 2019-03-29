|
|
Almeria Marie Sylvester Reynolds
Lafayette - Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Church for Almeria Marie Sylvester Reynolds, 63, who died March 20, 2019 at Lafayette General Hospital.
Service will be conducted by Minister David Baudoin.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Coty Wayne Jones (Priscilla "Pat" Melancon); two grandchildren, McKenzi Jones and Coty W. Jones, II; two stepchildren, Jazmin (Mario) Castillo and Jaron Reynolds; four step grandchildren, Keilana Zayerz, Kaleb Cordova, Jaiden Castillo and Mala Castillo; one step great grandchild, Kade Mario Ravel; four sisters, Charlotte S. Ford (John) of Lafayette, Marilyn Sylvester Hannibal of Houston, TX, Volina "Cookie" Goins of Houston, TX and Terri Sion of Houston, TX; two brothers, Roland Sylvester, Jr. of Breaux Bridge, LA, and Alton Sylvester of San Diego, CA; two sisters-in-law, Danette Reynolds (Bert) Isaacs and Barbara Reynolds, one brother-in-law, Ronald Reynolds, Sr. Marie is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, uncle, cousins, other relatives and dear friends and special friend, Roland Augustine. Other extended family, like brothers and sisters to her include Ramona" Dean" Seals, John and Sheryl O'Meara.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley "Danny" Reynolds, Jr.; parents, Roland Sylvester and Marion Williams; grandparents, John and Volina Derouselle Williams, Lawrence and Anna Sylvester; aunts, Mary Rose Potier, Doris Williams, and Velma Sylvester Davis; uncles, John Williams and Richard Williams.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Crossroads Church from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA
Published in the The Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019