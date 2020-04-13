|
|
Alton Joseph Dugas, Sr.
Lafayette - Private Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 for Alton Joseph Dugas, Sr, 95, who died April 12, 2020, in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Services will be conducted by Reverend F. Hampton Davis, III.
Interment will be in St. Martin de Porres Catholic Cemetery in Scott, Louisiana.
He is survived by his wife, Novella Chiasson Dugas of Lafayette, Louisiana; daughter, Carole (Peter) Broussard of Carencro, Louisiana; sons, Alton (Brenda) Dugas, Jr. of Houston Texas; Allison (Jacqueline) Dugas of Katy, Texas; and Dwight (Shelly) Dugas of Lafayette, Louisiana; sister, Clara Dugas of Duson, Louisiana; brother, Eddie Dugas of Duson, Louisiana, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Alton was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Dugas; his mother Lovenia Ernest Dugas; sisters, Mildred Channell, Elizabeth Broussard, and Hazel Senegal; brothers, Milton Dugas, and Riley Dugas; his son-in-law, Peter D. Broussard and his daughter-in-law, Brenda Wilson Dugas.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations for mass be sent to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lafayette, Louisiana.
A memorial service will follow at Our Lady Queen of Peace at a later time.
