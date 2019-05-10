|
|
Alvin "Tweed" Alexander
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Alvin "Tweed" Alexander, 68, who died April 29, 2019 at his residence.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Alvin Alexander was born on June 16, 1950 in Arnaudville LA to Gustava Fredrick Alexander and John Alexander. Alvin joined the military, serving in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam during the Vietnam Era. He was Honorably discharged, having received numerous awards and ranks.
Alvin is survived by his mother, Mrs. Gustava Alexander; daughter, Tremeka(Greg)Arceneaux Bonnet; son, Farrell Lagrange; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; sisters, Patricia(David)Mouton, Veronica(James) Randall, Delores Morton, Rebecca Turner and Shelia(Craig)Alexander-Sam and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Alexander; sister, Elizabeth Isadore; brother, Johnny Alexander; brothers-in-law, John Isadore and Ronald Morton; nephews, Shannon Randall, Craig Joseph Sam, Jr. and Tiegan Devonte Sam.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m.
