Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Lafayette, LA
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Lafayette, LA
Alvin "Boonie" Domingue

Alvin "Boonie" Domingue Obituary
Alvin "Boonie" Domingue

Lafayette - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM in Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lafayette for Alvin "Boonie" Domingue, age 82, who passed away on Saturday evening, December 21, 2019, at his residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:00 AM until time of service with a Rosary prayed at 11:00 AM in the funeral home.

Entombment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott.

Reverend Mario Romero will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Earline Bourque Domingue; his sisters, Lois LeBlanc and Margaret Toups (Herman); his brother, Russell Domingue (Betty); his uncle, A.B. Domingue; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Alvin Domingue; parents, Leo and Sadie G. Domingue; his brother in law, Donald LeBlanc.

Alvin served in the Louisiana National Guard, was a 3rd Degree member of the KC Council 3202, and retired after many years in the auto parts sales industry.

Pallbearers will be Kevin, Neil, Joel, and Cory Domingue, Douglas LeBlanc and Brent Toups.

Published in the The Advertiser from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
