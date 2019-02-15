|
Alvin Joseph Dugas, Jr.
Lafayette - Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Alvin Joseph Dugas, Jr., 74, who passed away on February 13, 2019.
Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
At the age of 13, Alvin began a band known as "Lil Alvin and the Chipmunks". In 1962, Alvin began playing with TK Hulin, where he shared the stage until 1980, when he began playing country music with Southbound and later returned to his roots and played Swamp Pop with Warren Storm and Tommy McLain for a few years. In October, 2000 "Lil Alvin" became a member of Sonny Bourg's and the Bayou Blues Band, later renamed Swamp Pop Express. Alvin and many of his musician friends shared their time playing for local nursing home residents. Alvin is enshrined in the Swamp Pop Hall of Fame and recently released a recording of "Just a Game".
Alvin, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Alvin Joseph Dugas, Sr. and the former Solange Albert.
He is survived by his children, Julie Rae (Bryan) Jernigan, Alvin J. (Shelia) Dugas, III, and Rene' Dugas; three grandchildren, Trey Dugas, Trevor Dugas, who knew him as "Old Dude," and Peyton Jernigan, who knew him as "Paw-Paw"; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Aubree Dugas, one sister, Vergie Dugas Chiasson; Godchildren Lanette Chiasson and Dean Breaux, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Emma Jean Chiasson; and Jimmy Broussard, who was like a brother to him.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visiting hours will continue on Monday from 8:00 AM until the time of service.
Pallbearers will be Alvin J. Dugas, III, Rene' Dugas, Bryan Jernigan, Trey Dugas, Trevor Dugas, and Dean Breaux.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Lonnie and Layne Chiasson, Mike Broussard, Bubba Boudreaux, Butch Moore, Warren Storm, Murphy Delhomme, and Earline Foco Benton, as well as many other musicians and friends.
Alvin never met a stranger, was loved by many, and known by all. He will be dearly missed. In his words: "See you later".
Personal condolences may be sent to the Dugas family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in the The Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019