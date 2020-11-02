Anastasia "Penny" Marie Antoine Moton
Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Anastasia Marie Antoine Moton, 60, who died October 25, 2020 at The Ballard House/A-Med Community Hospice in Katy, TX after a long battle with cancer.
Services will be conducted by Father Nick Hien Nguyen, SVD.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Anastasia "Penny" Moton was born on September 23, 1960 to the union of the late Velma and Dallas Antoine, Sr. of Lafayette, LA. She was the second born of three from this union, Cynthia Antoine Scranton and Dallas Antoine, Jr. Anastasia was a dedicated Special Education Educator for the St. Landry Parish School Board for 20 plus years.
She was a devoted wife for 38 years to Anthony G. "Tony" Moton. She was a loving mother to her two children, Keyon and Desiree. Anastasia was an exceptional grandmother (Mi MI) who would just about do anything for her six grandchildren: Kylan, London, Kayden, Bentli, Hunter and Konnor. She was an outstanding mother-in-law to Janell and Brandon. Penny enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She spent her days dedicated to putting others first and making sure she lived her life to the fullest. She was outgoing, always smiling, and was one of a kind. She was loved by many and will be truly missed.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.
