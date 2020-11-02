1/1
Anastasia Marie Antoine "Penny" Moton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anastasia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anastasia "Penny" Marie Antoine Moton

Lafayette - Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Anastasia Marie Antoine Moton, 60, who died October 25, 2020 at The Ballard House/A-Med Community Hospice in Katy, TX after a long battle with cancer.

Services will be conducted by Father Nick Hien Nguyen, SVD.

Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Anastasia "Penny" Moton was born on September 23, 1960 to the union of the late Velma and Dallas Antoine, Sr. of Lafayette, LA. She was the second born of three from this union, Cynthia Antoine Scranton and Dallas Antoine, Jr. Anastasia was a dedicated Special Education Educator for the St. Landry Parish School Board for 20 plus years.

She was a devoted wife for 38 years to Anthony G. "Tony" Moton. She was a loving mother to her two children, Keyon and Desiree. Anastasia was an exceptional grandmother (Mi MI) who would just about do anything for her six grandchildren: Kylan, London, Kayden, Bentli, Hunter and Konnor. She was an outstanding mother-in-law to Janell and Brandon. Penny enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She spent her days dedicated to putting others first and making sure she lived her life to the fullest. She was outgoing, always smiling, and was one of a kind. She was loved by many and will be truly missed.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Syrie Funeral Home from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advertiser from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette
1417 E. Simcoe St.
Lafayette, LA 70501
337-235-2305
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Syrie Funeral Home - Lafayette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved